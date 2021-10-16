https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/conservatives-resign-bidens-supreme-court-commission/

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission released a preliminary draft on Friday.

The Commission came out against expanding the number of Supreme Court justices — but said it does support term limits for justices.

The Conservative Brief reported:

The U.S. Supreme Court Commission, which was formed by Joe Biden earlier this year, has come out against increasing the number of justices on the high court. TRENDING: Nebraska AG Issues Opinion on Doctors Prescribing HCQ and Ivermectin for COVID Treatment Will Not Face Punishment According to preliminary draft materials, the commission also said it supported term limits for justices, who have lifetime appointments.

The same day the preliminary findings were released, two conservatives resigned.

Caleb Nelson and Jack Goldsmith, two conservatives on the Supreme Court Commission, both announced their resignations Friday.

The Hill reported:

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush. Nelson confirmed to The Hill that he resigned, adding “it was an honor for me to be part of the Commission.” Goldsmith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The White House released a statement on the resignations:

“These two commissioners have chosen to bring their involvement to a close,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “We respect their decision and very much appreciate the significant contributions that they made during the last 5 months in terms of preparing for these deliberations.”

The report from Biden’s Supreme Court Commission angered Liberals in Congress.

In a statement, some Liberals lawmakers said that the draft report “misses the mark.”

The Epoch Times reported:

Left-wing lawmakers are angered by the draft report put out by the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States (PCSCUS) on expanding the Supreme Court. Progressive members of the House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said the commission’s report is insufficient and Democrats need to pass a law to pack the court. “The White House Commission on the Supreme Court ‘draft’ misses the mark. After years of Republicans upending precedent, breaking their own rules, and stealing seats on the Supreme Court, we must restore legitimacy and integrity to the Court and undo the damage Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have inflicted on our democracy,” said the lawmakers in a press statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

