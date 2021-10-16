https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/defund-media-anti-vax-mandate-protesters-gather-outside-new-york-times-building-video/

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters on Saturday gathered outside of the New York Times building in New York City chanting, “Defund the media!”

The protesters held signs that read “F*ck Biden” and “Let’s go Brandon!”

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed vaccine passport requirements for schools, restaurants, gyms and theaters.

Thanks to Bill de Blasio, New York City restaurants are reporting business is down from 40 to 60 percent due to the vaccine mandates.

But New Yorkers are fighting back.

VIDEO:

NOW – Protesters against vaccine mandates chant “Defund the Media” in front of the New York Times building.pic.twitter.com/E6JFvrhLv3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 16, 2021

A couple weeks ago protesters gathered outside of the Department of Education in New York to voice their grievances over vaccine mandates.

The protesters chanted “My body, my choice!” as they crossed the Brooklyn Bridge.

