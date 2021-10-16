https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/delta-airlines-ceo-ditches-joe-bidens-divisive-covid-vaccine-mandate-video/

Delta Air CEO Ed Bastian on Saturday said he’s ditching Joe Biden’s ‘divisive’ vaccine mandate.

Bastian said 90% of Delta’s employees are fully vaccinated against Covid.

“We’re proving that you can work collaboratively with your people, trusting your people to make the right decisions, respecting their decisions and not forcing them over the loss of their jobs,” Bastian said on Fox Business.

VIDEO:

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian ditches Biden’s divisive mandate: “We’re proving that you can work collaboratively with your people, trusting your people to make the right decisions, respecting their decisions and not forcing them over the loss of their jobs.” pic.twitter.com/nTPOJmSYVE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2021

Bastian’s comments come after Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands of flights as their pilots fight the Covid vaccine mandate.

