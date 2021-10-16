https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-airlines-refuses-biden-mandate-after-90-have-already-been-vaccinated/
Delta CEO defends decision to reject vaccine mandate: “We’re proving that you can work collaboratively with your people, trusting your people to make the right decisions, respecting their decisions and not forcing them over the loss of their jobs.” pic.twitter.com/zExF5yQ277
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 16, 2021
Weak sauce as Delta CEO tries to take credit for Freedom.
CEO Ed Bastian went on Fox Business to tout Delta’s ‘no mandate policy’ — after 90% of workers already had received the Vaccine. Bastian didn’t mention that employees who remain Unvaccinated will be charged a $200 monthly premium surcharge.