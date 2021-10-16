https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-airlines-refuses-biden-mandate-after-90-have-already-been-vaccinated/

October 16, 2021

Weak sauce as Delta CEO tries to take credit for Freedom.

CEO Ed Bastian went on Fox Business to tout Delta’s ‘no mandate policy’ — after 90% of workers already had received the Vaccine.  Bastian didn’t mention that employees who remain Unvaccinated will be charged a $200 monthly premium surcharge.

