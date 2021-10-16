https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/democrats-repaying-anti-trump-republican-adam-kinzinger-redistricting-will-end-career/

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was a useful idiot for the Democrats for a while. They loved him when they needed him to cry about Trump in front of cameras. Now? Not so much.

They have redrawn his district, which is going to force him to run against a Democrat, meaning he will probably lose.

He might be the only person who is surprised by any of this.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Kinzinger’s House career could be over due to map redistricting proposals Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Friday he would review all options after Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly released a proposed congressional map that could end his time in the House. In a statement, Kinzinger, a Republican, said: “I have proudly served six terms in the U.S. House and it has been an honor to do so.” “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House,” Kinzinger said. “This redistricting process has been anything but transparent, which comes as no surprise to anyone. I believe the people of Illinois deserve better.”

What did he think Democrats were going to do?

He chose… poorly.

