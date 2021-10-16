https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/577056-democrats-troll-trump-over-virginia-governors-race

Democrats are trolling Donald Trump over Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to distance himself from the former president, including by flying a plane near his Mar-a-Lago resort asking why Youngkin won’t let Trump campaign with him in Virginia.

Spotted flying in W Palm Beach, FL. pic.twitter.com/nnfYnQZqMP — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 16, 2021

The Democratic National Committee is behind the effort, which also includes a floating billboard in South Florida that highlights Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin and a mobile billboard that is driving around Mar-a-Lago.

Democrats are trying to make the race between Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe about Trump, believing that’s a way to bring out the Democratic vote in the off-year election next year.

But Youngkin has worked to keep the spotlight on McAuliffe and President BidenJoe BidenJill Biden campaigns for McAuliffe in Virginia Fill the Eastern District of Virginia Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted MORE, and polls suggest a tight race despite the edge Democrats have had in statewide contests in recent years.

Democrats have been growing more worried they could lose in Virginia given Biden’s falling approval ratings and divisions among Democrats over his legislative agenda.

Youngkin has focused his campaign on schools, among other issues, with ads criticizing McAuliffe and overly intrusive Democratic governance.

He’s tried to maintain his distance from Trump, dodging questions on Thursday about whether he wanted Trump to stump for him. Youngkin, when further pressed on the issue, said, “Anybody who calls me a good man, I so appreciate it, including President Trump Donald TrumpTrump criticizes Justice for restoring McCabe’s benefits Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted Hillicon Valley — Presented by LookingGlass — Hackers are making big money MORE.”

Trump called into a Virginia event on Wednesday to express support for Youngkin, who did not attend the event.

At the same event, attendees pledged allegiance to an American flag claimed to have been flown at the Jan. 6 rally near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the deadly riot there.

Asked about the episode on Thursday, Youngkin noted that he was not involved in the Wednesday rally before saying that his supporters should not have pledged allegiance to a flag that had been carried at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“I wasn’t involved, and so I don’t know,” Youngkin said. “But if that is the case, then we shouldn’t pledge allegiance to that flag. And, oh, by the way, I’ve been so clear, there is no place for violence — none, none — in America today.”

