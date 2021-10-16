https://anotherwell.com/2021/10/16/walking-through-the-open-door/

I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. — John 10:9

If you are like me, you have walked through a lot of doors in your life both physically and hypothetically speaking. I will never forget the time I walked through a door and met my wife for the first time. I also think about the time that I walked through an open door in China and saw my son for the first time. Those were some exciting doors.

I also remember some not-so-pleasant doors as well. I remember the first time I walked into the door of a manager that I worked for at a young age and we talked about my career and how to improve my work. I also know some times I walked through doors that had people who were upset behind them.

We do not always know what is behind the doors that we face in life. So many people have walked through the doors of the hospital but never were able to walk out. Many times, doors contain life-changing experiences as I have described in my examples and as Jesus described in John 10.

He said that he is the door and if anyone chooses to enter that door, that person shall be saved. It is a life-changing experience to walk through the door that is Jesus Christ. Sometimes, people spend their entire lives searching door after door to find satisfaction when perhaps Jesus was the only door they really needed.

Have you entered that door? If you have, have you ever invited anyone else in to join you?

