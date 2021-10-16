https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/starnes-did-the-woman-who-actually-gave-birth-to-buttigiegs-kids-get-paid-leave-too/

In recent days the nation has been in the throes of a supply-chain crisis.

But the man responsible for fixing that crisis has been missing in action. And now we know the reason why.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave — for the past two months.

“For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told Politico. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” As he does that, Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added.

On August 17th Mr. Buttigieg and his husband became parents. Photographs were taken showing both men together in a hospital bed holding their newborn twins. The transportation secretary and his spouse were also wearing hospital admission bracelets — giving the impression that they had literally given birth.

I know this may be an inconvenient truth for the Alphabet people — but two grown men cannot conceive a child.

Meanwhile – we’ve got dozens of cargo ships parked off the coast line. This is nuts.

“Pete Buttigieg couldn’t organize a one car funeral—he’s not going to organize our ports, railroads, highways, and airports,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News Channel host, speculated that Buttigieg was trying to figure out how to “breast feed.”

“No word on how that went,” Carlson said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican from Tennessee, says Mr. Buttigieg needs to either get back to work or resign.

“We’re in the middle of a transportation crisis, and Pete Buttigieg is sitting at home. Meanwhile, cargo boats are unable to dock and shelves are sitting empty. Pete needs to either get back to work or leave the Department of Transportation,” she said. “It’s time to put American families first.”

By the way – I wonder if the biological woman who actually gave birth to the children was offered paid maternity leave?

