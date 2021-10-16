https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/did-you-even-watch-it-george-takei-wonders-if-dave-chapelle-had-so-blatantly-attacked-another-minority-group/

They’ve been trying to cancel comedian Dave Chappelle ever since his latest standup special, “The Closer,” made its debut on Netflix, where it is currently ranked the third most-watched video on the streaming service. Chappelle defended accused transphobe J.K. Rowling and announced, “Gender is a fact.” Despite pressure from groups like GLAAD, Netflix has decided not to bow to the outrage mob, with the co-CEO announcing that Chappelle’s special didn’t appear designed to incite hate or violence.

It’s been a couple of weeks, but George Takei is still weighing in on Chappelle, saying that if he’d so blatantly attacked another minority group, Netflix might not have been OK with his hate speech.

If Dave Chappelle had so blatantly attacked another minority group, such as Asians, Muslims, or Jews, would Netflix have so readily stood by his artistic freedom? It’s hard not to feel like trans people are considered fair game in today’s America. This is why we must speak out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 15, 2021

Has has “attacked” ALL of them. “Space Jews” was in the same set! So were black and Asian jokes. Did you even watch it? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) October 16, 2021

He did not. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2021

Rhetorical question, right? — The H2 (@TheH2) October 16, 2021

He literally made a joke about Asian and black people within the first ten minutes of The Closer. Y’all didn’t even watch it. 🤣 — Beam Bby (@RizzyBeamen) October 15, 2021

He tried to offend every group, literally said the LBGTQ community would be the only one who’d freak out. He set the timer and when it went off, he was proven correct. He even said they’d float right past everything else, and they did. — Munson Burner (@GuitarBuckeye) October 15, 2021

I must watch it again, because I totally missed the part where he “attacked” trans people. I think his story about his friend was more impactful than any of the jokes he did. — Kathylix (@kathylix) October 15, 2021

I’m really convinced people talking about this didn’t watch any of this special — gee george (@geegeorge303) October 16, 2021

That is one of those “Tell me you’ve never seen Dave Chappelle without telling me you’ve never seen Dave Chappelle” tweets. — Michael A. Scudder (@weldermike27408) October 16, 2021

I’m sure he only watched the clip which sparked his post. Sadly George has become another mouthpiece for we’re all victims camp and is more focused on how many “I’m outraged and I’m with you” posts than he is with actual important issues. — Randy Foxworthy (@celticwarrior55) October 16, 2021

I really don’t think he, and many others, have watched before criticizing. If they did, and still believe it was a transphobic set, they simply aren’t understanding it. — Scott Lieberman (@Scottl1971) October 16, 2021

@DaveChappelle did not attack trans people in his special “The Closer.” He did draw attention to the clear distinction that a trans person’s feelings are given higher value than a black man’s life in this country. Watch the special, and you’ll see the point he is making is … — Mr. McGritz (@MrMcGritz) October 15, 2021

… that minority groups with white people (LGBTQ) have achieved more toward equality and fair treatment in decades than black Americans have in centuries. — Mr. McGritz (@MrMcGritz) October 15, 2021

You could delete all of that and just write “I didn’t watch Chappelle’s show so I really don’t know what he said”. Then at least you’d be honest. But you wouldn’t be getting the ‘likes’. — melanie haber 🦖🧢 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) October 16, 2021

@GeorgeTakei is a prime example of a leftist, he complains about everyone else, while attacking people who didn’t do what he says they did. This isn’t a one off, this is who he is — {S8} (@Bloodrazor_S8) October 16, 2021

People like @GeorgeTakei don’t care whether or not their criticisms have merit. It has never been about that for them. This is simply a mechanism for self promotion. Truth means nothing to the woke mob and it never will. — Armed Stay (@ArmedStay) October 16, 2021

It’s too late, guys. Netflix isn’t pulling the special, and Chappelle is riding high. It’s not going to work on him.

