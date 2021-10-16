https://www.theepochtimes.com/do-vaccine-mandates-in-the-us-resemble-practices-in-communist-china-is-the-us-at-brink-of-war-with-ccp_4052882.html

Do Vaccine Mandates in the US Resemble Practices in Communist China? Is the US at Brink of War with CCP?

In this episode, I’m joined by Lee Smith, author of “The Permanent Coup” and contributor of The Epoch Times, to talk about the apparent rising tensions between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In particular, the CCP’s threatening actions toward Taiwan appear to be fueling this.

“There are so many pressures that the Chinese government is putting right now on the United States, to show both the Chinese public, to show the American public, and to show the international community who’s top dog,” he says.

We also explore the ongoing controversy surrounding vaccine mandates on the homefront. The apparent protest—or sickout action—of Southwest Airlines workers is at the forefront of this debate.

Is the United States purporting to fight CCP repression abroad, while breeding its own brand of vaccine repression at home?

“If we’re looking abroad to resist or push back against autocratic measures, we should be looking much more closely here at home,” Smith says.

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv

Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV

Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV

Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV