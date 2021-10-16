https://noqreport.com/2021/10/16/eco-nazis-storm-federal-building-and-the-left-isnt-crying-this-time/

AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan Dozens of tree-worshipping protestors, many of them obediently wearing their Fauci face diapers, capped off a five-day protest by storming a Department of Interior building in Washington D.C. to protest President Pee-pants’s refusal to cancel oil pipeline contracts.

Once upon a time such behaviors could get you shot, solitary confinement, and congressional waterworks. Rep. Adam Kinzinger Tears Up at January 6th Commission Hearing. . . I bet you he cries harder when he loses his primary. If he even has a district left after redistricting. https://t.co/mhh24HgVds — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 28, 2021 In the video below, a man who is clearly passionate about trees and water screams through a bullhorn as the group, which looks like a casting call for Antifa, tries to force their gluten-free bodies inside the Stewart Lee Udall Interior Building. In a scene reminiscent of Jan. 6, extreme environmentalist protesters push police to try to force their way inside the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. They’re demanding the end of fossil fuels. Officers use a taser to force them back. pic.twitter.com/3Mll8ajJZT — Andy Ngô �️‍� (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2021 Federal Protective Service responded to help the unruly see […]