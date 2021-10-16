https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/10/16/eco-nazis-storm-federal-building-and-the-left-isnt-crying-this-time-n1524423

Dozens of tree-worshipping protestors, many of them obediently wearing their Fauci face diapers, capped off a five-day protest by storming a Department of Interior building in Washington D.C. to protest President Pee-pants’s refusal to cancel oil pipeline contracts.

Once upon a time such behaviors could get you shot, solitary confinement, and congressional waterworks.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Tears Up at January 6th Commission Hearing. . . I bet you he cries harder when he loses his primary. If he even has a district left after redistricting. https://t.co/mhh24HgVds — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 28, 2021

In the video below, a man who is clearly passionate about trees and water screams through a bullhorn as the group, which looks like a casting call for Antifa, tries to force their gluten-free bodies inside the Stewart Lee Udall Interior Building.

In a scene reminiscent of Jan. 6, extreme environmentalist protesters push police to try to force their way inside the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. They’re demanding the end of fossil fuels. Officers use a taser to force them back. pic.twitter.com/3Mll8ajJZT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2021

Federal Protective Service responded to help the unruly see the error of their ways.

A group calling themselves “People Vs. Fossil Fuels” claim 55 “indigenous people” were arrested. Some were allegedly tased and thumped with batons (hopefully made of wood). Officers were also injured and at least one was hospitalized.

“Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital,” Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz stated via Twitter. “Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present.”

This group is against fossil fuels and is pro-tree. How do they heat their homes?

Now re-read that last sentence while doing a bad Jerry Seinfeld impression, “This group is against fossil fuels and is pro-tree. How do they heat their homes?”

Some protesters insurrectionists made it to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and commenced with a “sit-in.” Several dozen were arrested.

Below we see a white woman, in a vulgar display of cultural appropriation, sitting Indian style.

Arrests have started inside the BIA.

Police are threatening press and taking equipment. Announcing they will arrest Indigenous press. #occupythebia #expectus pic.twitter.com/sYmACFbwor — Jennifer K. Falcon (@JenniferKFalcon) October 14, 2021

The People Vs. Fossil Fuel has a list of “demands” for Biden, which include “restoration of 110 million acres of land taken away from Native Nations” and “bring home our children buried at your residential schools.” Ewww. Is that a real thing?

Time for that bad Seinfeld impression again, “Who are these Indigenous children buried at our residential schools?”

Thinking of joining the movement? “People Vs Fossil Fuels” has a collection of “action songs” you may want to get familiar with. You don’t want to dye your hair pink, toss out your leather belt, show up for a protest, and not know the proper tunes.

