Here’s an exclusive from earlier this week from KTTH’s Jason Rantz. We’re sure it’s happening at more than one school, but a Seattle elementary school has canceled Halloween events and will instead offer “thematic units of study about the fall” after input from the school’s Racial Equity Team. No more Pumpkin Parade with kids in costumes, because that might make some students feel marginalized.

Rantz reports:

Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary (B.F. Day) in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood typically hosts Halloween festivities each year. They include a “Pumpkin Parade” where students wear costumes if they choose. But the school administration changed its focus to “foundational beliefs around equity for our students and families,” and, consequently, they’re canceling Halloween.

According to a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson, the decision came from the school’s Racial Equity Team after years of discussion.

“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday,” the spokesperson claimed. “Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place. In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day.”

Students might, for example, review “autumnal artwork” while “sharing all the cozy feelings of the season.”

Good work Racial Equity Team!

