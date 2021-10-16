https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/elementary-school-cancels-halloween-pumpkin-parade-to-avoid-marginalizing-black-males/

Here’s an exclusive from earlier this week from KTTH’s Jason Rantz. We’re sure it’s happening at more than one school, but a Seattle elementary school has canceled Halloween events and will instead offer “thematic units of study about the fall” after input from the school’s Racial Equity Team. No more Pumpkin Parade with kids in costumes, because that might make some students feel marginalized.

EXCLUSIVE: A Seattle elementary school canceled Halloween over “equity” concerns. The district claims that black male students don’t celebrate Halloween–it marginalizes them. Instead, the school will provide “thematic units of study about the fall.” https://t.co/lfHNIqaZMJ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 13, 2021

One parent is sick of the wokeness. He calls this an “exercise in affluent white vanity that is wokeism.” “You know, this just seems like grandstanding on behalf of the principal and the staff who are predominantly white.”https://t.co/lfHNIqaZMJ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 13, 2021

“In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day.” -Districthttps://t.co/lfHNIqaZMJ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 13, 2021

Rantz reports:

Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary (B.F. Day) in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood typically hosts Halloween festivities each year. They include a “Pumpkin Parade” where students wear costumes if they choose. But the school administration changed its focus to “foundational beliefs around equity for our students and families,” and, consequently, they’re canceling Halloween. … According to a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson, the decision came from the school’s Racial Equity Team after years of discussion. … “Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday,” the spokesperson claimed. “Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place. In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day.”

Students might, for example, review “autumnal artwork” while “sharing all the cozy feelings of the season.”

That “claim” is dubious as hell. — King Dinösaur (@ScottMWest) October 13, 2021

Candy or thematic units about the fall…tough choice. — Jim (@movieguy82) October 13, 2021

It’s well known that kids hate Halloween but love thematic units of study. — Giovanni Lido (@Giovanni_Lido) October 13, 2021

There’s nothing kids love more than thematic units of study about the fall. — Scott Slaby (@scotts5253) October 13, 2021

Oh I’m sure the kids are going to love that. Way better than candy and pumpkin carving. Way better. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) October 13, 2021

People are just at the point where they are making things up. — shag773 (@LetsGoBrandon9) October 13, 2021

In my 52 years I’ve never known one single AA male that didn’t look at Halloween just like me.🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) October 13, 2021

Black male students don’t celebrate Halloween? That is news to the predominantly black school where I teach. — Amy Dee Gee (@AmyDeeGee) October 13, 2021

The school I went to was primarily black students and they all celebrated Halloween. I don’t know what they are talking about. — Saladin Khan (@MC_Sadist) October 13, 2021

Really cause I see kids of all shapes, sizes, colors and creeds in my neighborhood — jesse o’malley (@dragonram7924) October 13, 2021

I’ve paseed out candy in my neighborhood to kids of all races. SPS should provide their study that shows black male kids tend not to participate in Halloween. Oh, they can’t because it doesn’t exist. More woke BS to justify employing people with crap degrees to cause division. — Matthew Cook (@huskycookie) October 13, 2021

Equity always ends up meaning everyone is mad. — David F. Baskwill (@dfbaskwill) October 13, 2021

Can’t they just say they have zero interest in having Halloween. It’s not that hard. — LM😉 (@nudgeandawnk) October 13, 2021

These are not serious people.

Powerful, but not serious. — fluffykoala (@fluffykoala_s) October 13, 2021

We need a border wall along the three west coast states. — Peter C Buchner (@PeterCBuchner1) October 14, 2021

Remember the good ole days when it was the fundamentalist Christians who wanted to cancel Halloween and the left laughed? — Margie Thessin (@thebrakesareoff) October 13, 2021

Good work Racial Equity Team!

