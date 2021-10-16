https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/faucis-shifting-narrative/
About The Author
Related Posts
224 miles of Rio Grande now unpatrolled…
September 19, 2021
‘F Joe Biden’ chant is going viral on campus…
September 8, 2021
Karl Denninger takes no prisoners…
September 27, 2021
Congressman Greg Steube Goes Yard… Republicans win 13-12…
September 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy