https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/fda-will-delay-moderna-shot-adolescents-it-studies-potential-adverse

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week announced that it would delay the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents while it studies reports of an adverse heart reaction to the drug in younger patients.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that “the FDA has been taking another look at the risk of the condition, known as myocarditis, among younger men who took Moderna’s vaccine,” especially compared to those who received other brands of the vaccine.”

The investigation comes shortly after the Nordic countries announced their own restrictions on administering the vaccination to younger patients, citing the potential risk of myocarditis.

The FDA’s delay here “could be several weeks, but the timing is unclear,” the Journal reported.

