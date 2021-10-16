https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/577051-florida-vendor-sells-hats-with-nazi-symbols-during-motorcycle-rally

A vendor has come under fire for selling hats featuring Nazi symbols during Florida’s Biketoberfest, which draws thousands of bikers to the state’s Daytona Beach area all month long.

The vendor, who goes by Jenny, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that she sold the hats embroidered with swastikas and skull-and-bones logos as a tribute to World War II veterans.

“It doesn’t mean what people think,” Jenny told the news outlet. “A lot of people don’t know the history, so they label me a racist, which is not true at all.”

She added that she sold the accessories at several other biker rallies and had not heard any complaints, the News-Journal reported.

Jenny also sells wallet chains, rings and hats that do not have Nazi symbols.

Some Florida locals expressed their discontent with the apparel. Marvin Miller, president of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, called the sale of the items a “shame.”

“It’s just a shame in this day and age,” Miller told the News-Journal. “It never stops. We just have to deal with it and just remember that we’re still America. Unfortunately, people abuse some of the wonderful rights we have and take it to extremes to spread propaganda.”

Jonathan Davis, who shared a Facebook post of the hats alerting his followers to the sale of the merchandise, said that the Nazi imagery “had no place in society.”

“It’s absolutely disgusting to see a vendor selling Nazi and SS gear, but it’s even worse that the only reason they would do so is because people are actually buying it,” Davis said.

Jenny has since been ordered by the owner of the property where she operates her business to get rid of the Nazi merchandise. She has complied, according to the News-Journal

The Hill has reached out to the city of Daytona Beach, Froggy’s Saloon and the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for comment.

