https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/forget-the-cleavage-new-outrage-over-hooters-booty-shorts-you-decide/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Forget the Hooters cleavage, now the problem is skimpy booty shorts, say some waitresses.

Daily Mail has the full booty scoop…

Hooters waitress tries on the news shorts and compares