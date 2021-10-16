http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/R4yRtsU8G1Q/Joe-Manchin-criticizes-stater-Bernie-Sanders-op-ed-West-Virginias-biggest-newspaper.html

Joe Manchin has condemned Bernie Sanders for writing an op ed in Manchin’s home state urging voters to support Joe Biden‘s infrastructure bill, as the Democratic infighting over the legislation escalated.

Manchin, 74, the senator for West Virginia, is stubbornly refusing to back Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan, saying it is too much money.

Sanders, 80, senator for Vermont, insists that it is essential to right some of the wrongs of U.S. society.

On Friday, Manchin issued a stinging rebuke to Sanders who took the unusual step of appealing directly to Manchin’s constituents with an op ed in the state’s biggest newspaper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Manchin took to social media to condemn Sanders, accusing him of having no idea of what was best for West Virginians.

‘This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,’ Manchin wrote.

‘Millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages as the price of gasoline and groceries continues to climb,’ he noted.

After pointing to concerns over inflation and supply chains, and accused Sanders of wanting to ‘throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other Senators have grave concerns about this approach.’

‘Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs.

‘No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.’

Manchin has proposed holding the measure’s overall 10-year cost to $1.5 trillion and has said he wants to limit some health care initiatives to benefit only lower-earning people.

The Build Back Better bill ‘is an ambitious plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families – all paid for by making the tax code fairer and making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share,’ according to the White House.

It focuses on lowers cost for child care, higher education, prescription drugs, health care, and housing, cutting taxes for families with children and workers without children, and creating jobs with workforce training, clean energy jobs, and investing in teachers and schools.

Sanders’ op ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail titled Let’s stand together to protect working families, highlighted the wealth disparities in the U.S. noting how he believes the Build Back Better plan would help shrink the gap.

‘The $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill, supported by President Biden and almost all Democrats in Congress, is an unprecedented effort to finally address the long-neglected crises facing working families and demand that the wealthiest people and largest corporations in the country start paying their fair share of taxes,’ Sanders wrote.

He pointed out how the bill could help West Virginians with lower prices for prescription drugs, expanding Medicare, and improving childcare.

‘The United States, and states like West Virginia and Vermont in particular, are seeing their populations age,’ he said.

‘This bill greatly expands home health care and makes sure that these jobs are adequately paid.’

Sander concluded: ‘This is a pivotal moment in modern American history. We now have a historic opportunity to support the working families of West Virginia, Vermont and the entire country and create policy which works for all, not just the few.’

Manchin, who as a moderate in a Senate split 50:50 wields immense power, has stubbornly refused to back the $3.5 trillion plan. Sanders and Manchin stand, respectively, as among the Democrats’ most progressive and conservative senators.

Biden said on Friday that he does not think the $3.5 trillion plan will be passed, and a slimmed-down version will prevail.

Yet, although he expects the package to shrink, he said during a visit to Connecticut that he would top up the legislation after it was passed.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to reduce the sweeping package to about $2 trillion in spending, which would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The proposal includes everything from free child care and community college to dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors and a number of significant provisions meant to combat climate change.

They are all key items for progressives, but moderates such as Manchin have balked at the original $3.5 trillion price tag.

‘We’re not going to get $3.5 trillion, we’ll get less than that. We’re going to get it. And we’re going to come back and get the rest,’ he said, addressing a room partially filled with Democratic lawmakers.

‘Look, it’s clear that it’s not going to be $3.5 trillion,’ he told reporters.

‘But the question is how much of what is important will we get into the legislation. I’m of the view that it’s important to establish the principle on a whole range of issues, without guaranteeing you get the whole things here. It doesn’t matter. You establish it. I don’t know of any major change in American public policy that’s occurred by a single piece of legislation.’

Biden is fighting to retain as many of the elements of the bill as possible but specifically noted that one almost certain reduction would be in the proposal for free community college.

‘I doubt whether we will get the entire funding for community colleges but I’m not going to give up on community colleges as long as I’m president,’ Biden said.

His wife, Jill, is a life long educator and currently works as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College. She made history as the first first lady to hold a paid job.

With slim margins in the House and the Senate, Democrats have no votes to spare on the bill but Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona has joined Manchin in opposing the price tag.

The $3.5 trillion bill would break down to an average of $350 billion per year over the next decade. While Manchin and Sinema want to reduce the price, they have not listed what portions of the plan they want cut.

Sinema reportedly doesn’t want taxes to go up for individuals and large corporations, which would rob Democrats of about $700 billion in revenue to pay for the bill.

She also said she won’t vote on the reconciliation package in the Senate, until the House passes the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that already got through the Senate.

But Sinema has been receiving a lot of push back from her constituents who are in favor the bill in full.

Just last week, a group of activists followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her about her reluctancy to back the plan.

The next day she was again ambushed by protestors at a Washington, D.C. airport as they hounded her about the bill.

On Friday, Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to speak about a need for investments in child care and other social safety net programs, arguing they are imperative to keep America competitive in the global economy.

At the center, Biden promoted his proposal to make such care free for lower-income families, and ensure that families making up to 150 per cent of their state’s median income pay less than 7 per cent of their salaries on child care.

‘Too many folks in Washington still don’t realize it isn’t enough just to invest in our physical infrastructure,’ he said.

‘We also have to invest in our people.’ Biden has dubbed the points of the Build Back Better plan ‘human infrastructure.’

Although Manchin and Sinema are receiving most of the blame for the bill not being passed, Biden took aim at the Republicans and tax cheats.

‘So my friends on the other side never had any problem creating $2 trillion in tax cuts for the very wealthy,’ Biden said.

‘Now, look, I don’t think you shouldn’t be able to make a million or a billion dollars. I’m a capitalist. But guess what? I’m also listed as 36 years as the poorest man in Congress,’ he continued. ‘But I make big money now that I’m president,’ he joked.

He mentioned ‘pay your fair share’ several times.