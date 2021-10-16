https://www.lifezette.com/2021/10/gingrich-says-liberals-socialist-big-government-system-is-falling-apart-americans-know-it/

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) spoke out on Thursday to rip into Joe Biden and his administration once again, this time saying that their failure when it comes to handling illegal aliens is indicative of a bigger failure by the left in trying to impose its “rules” on the American people.

“You have a system, the American system, which is falling apart,” Gingrich told Fox News. “You have hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants — and by the way, Joe Biden doesn’t do anything to apply his fancy rules and his mandates to illegal immigrants.”

“They don’t get tested, they don’t get vaccinated, we don’t check on them for health reason,” he added. “So somehow American citizens can be punished by their own government but people who show up here illegally get flown around the country, get shipped around the country, get taken care of. The taxpayers are funding all the illegal immigrants who are not required to do any of this.”

Not stopping there, Gingrich proceeded to explain that he feels that there is something bigger going on here, and why he feels like Democrats’ entire plan is “falling apart.”

“But there’s something deeper going on,” he stated. “They can’t unload the ships, they can’t find the trucks. They can’t get the economy moving, they can’t get children educated. Go down the list. Their system, this entire big-government socialist system, is falling apart. And their answer, of course, is to use the power of the government against the American people.”

“That’s why you have the attorney general trying to sic the FBI on parents who go to a school board meeting,” Gingrich continued. Not since the Civil War have we seen this kind of intense anti-citizen behavior. And this is happening because the left knows they’re a distinct minority, they know that the country is going to repudiate them, and they are desperate to enforce — on you and me and everybody else — their rules.”

More from LifeZette

In the end, Gingrich believes that the American people are starting to see through what’s happening here, and that they have had enough.

“And what’s beginning to happen … People are starting to figure out that there’s more of us than there are of these left-wing nuts,” he concluded. “And I think you’re going to see more and more resistance on every front, not just in terms of the mandates.”

Americans are way smarter and more independent-minded than Democrats give us credit for. With the way things are looking now, the left is about to learn that the hard way next year in the midterm elections.

More from robmaness.com

This piece originally appeared in RobManess.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RobManess.com:

Barack Obama Teams Up With Jill Biden To Campaign For VA Democrat Governor McAuliffe

Lara Trump Reveals How Hunter Biden’s Artwork May Be ‘Very Damaging’ To His Father’s Presidency

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

