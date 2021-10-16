http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UeImcFWF4ms/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said that the federal vaccine mandate will “put our supply chain in real jeopardy” and predicted that the Biden administration will end up having to back off on the mandate due to the layoffs it will cause.

Gimenez predicted that the vaccine mandate is “actually going to put our supply chain in real jeopardy. It’s going to make things worse. And I think, you know, my prediction is that the Biden administration’s going to have to back off on this a little bit. Because there are hundreds of pilots and truck drivers and port workers, etc., even first responders that are saying no to the vaccine.”

