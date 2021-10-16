https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/governors-ready-sue-biden-vaccine-mandate-mandate-doesnt-yet-exist/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) promised to stand up to Biden’s vaccine mandate if it ends up actually existing.

DeSantis said he was “offended that a police officer could potentially lose their job” due to not being vaccinated.

Floridians should not lose their jobs due to heavy-handed mandates. pic.twitter.com/zhgYZYsrIL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 15, 2021

Trending Politics reported:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now vowed to take legal action against Joe Biden’s attempts to force vaccines on the entire country or else face terminations. “Let’s not have Biden come in and effectively take away — threaten to take away — the jobs of people who have been working hard throughout this entire pandemic,” DeSantis said. “I am offended that a police officer could potentially lose their job,” he added.

DeSantis isn’t the only Governor who is threatening legal action against Biden.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt(R) said he is “ready to take Biden to court” over his vaccine mandate:

100percentfedup reported:

This action is not just federal overreach.

It’s unconstitutional.

I’ve talked about this with our Attorney General, John O’Connor.

And I know he’s on our side.

He’s ready to take President Biden to court the second the rules are made public.

Full address:

Biden’s vaccine mandate has finally been submitted to the Office of Management and Budget but the rule still does not exist until it is published in the Federal Register.

The Daily Mail reported:

The Department of Labor on Tuesday submitted to the White House the initial text of President Joe Biden’s plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration submitted the proposed rule for review to the Office of Management and Budget. The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees and will be implemented under a federal rule-making mechanism known as an emergency temporary standard. The rule will be implemented once OMB’s review is complete and it’s published in the Federal Register.

