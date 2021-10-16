https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/half-assed-spook-squirrel-man-cuck-george-stephanopoulos-pimps-his-new-interview-with-christopher-steele/

It looks like “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos has other irons in the fire, such as George Stephanopoulos Productions, whose first documentary premieres Monday on Hulu. For “Out of the Shadows,” none other than Christopher Steele sat down for an interview with Stephanopoulos.

First doc from George Stephanopoulos Productions coming Monday on Hulu. “Out of the Shadows” — Christopher Steele sat down with me for his first interview since the Steele Dossier. Here’s the trailer: pic.twitter.com/lpgQewC4N5 — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) October 14, 2021

That pee-pee tape would be quite extraordinary if it actually existed.

Here’s Amanda Milius, director of “The Plot Against the President.”

Hey Christopher Steele, the real bold move here would have been to sit down w me, you lying pos half assed spook squirrel man cuck. Go back to the shadows. https://t.co/NrBaM6M6dH — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) October 14, 2021

You’re too kind to him. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 16, 2021

This will have all the integrity of a hard hitting conversation by the Cuomo brothers. — Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) October 15, 2021

Two of the key co-conspirators in spreading the lie that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia sit down for a friendly chat. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 14, 2021

Two former Clinton employees hanging out… — Chris (@CA_702) October 14, 2021

The Steele Dossier was a complete lie but you’re gonna prop him up? Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s laptop IS REAL. The media has NO respect — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 14, 2021

GRIFT — Jake 🔭 (Repeal the 17th) (@coolcalfan) October 14, 2021

highly doubt Bruce and Nellie Ohr are mentioned….which will make this a joke — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 14, 2021

Will you talk about how you were complicit in spreading misinformation? — Zach Obermiller (@0BIEWON13) October 14, 2021

This is funny. — PhilistineMac (@ScrutonsHair) October 15, 2021

Sorry, what did @MarthaRaddatz almost have to look away from? There was no video. — Joe (@9Joe9) October 16, 2021

This is just going to be George acting as apologist for Steele and not showing all of the proof that has come out after showing it was ALL a sham — mom mommy mom mom mommy (@V5mommy) October 14, 2021

This is why the media has such a low approval rating. — Jon Rich (@cowbnkr) October 16, 2021

Thoroughly debunked yet here we are. You guys talk about the Right spreading misinformation. How is this different? Oh wait, it’s not. pic.twitter.com/zoiAuDCkEv — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) October 14, 2021

PR piece for steele no doubt — Voter Fraud Is Real🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@BballMichael) October 14, 2021

Going to cover how the Dossier was a complete fabrication and used by FBI agents who knew it was completely false to spy on a political opponent and then a sitting president? — DependableDan (@Archangel5847) October 16, 2021

Does he admit that he lied about most of it? — biden hates america (@johnhollabaugh7) October 14, 2021

What is this rated? Can I take my kids to see it? This the new James Bond right? — CommonSense (@Mr_MileHi) October 14, 2021

5 years later and the left is still making money off of a fake story. Just incredible. — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) October 14, 2021

Democrats celebrating their denial of the legitimacy of the 2016 election. — Bryan Ron (@BryanRon12) October 14, 2021

Former Clinton staffer makes movie about bullshit smear originating from Clinton staff attorney. Seems legit. — Rob Reber (@RREEB9) October 14, 2021

As someone said above, former Clinton employee interviews another former Clinton employee.

