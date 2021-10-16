https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/half-assed-spook-squirrel-man-cuck-george-stephanopoulos-pimps-his-new-interview-with-christopher-steele/

It looks like “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos has other irons in the fire, such as George Stephanopoulos Productions, whose first documentary premieres Monday on Hulu. For “Out of the Shadows,” none other than Christopher Steele sat down for an interview with Stephanopoulos.

That pee-pee tape would be quite extraordinary if it actually existed.

Here’s Amanda Milius, director of “The Plot Against the President.”

As someone said above, former Clinton employee interviews another former Clinton employee.

