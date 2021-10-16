https://babylonbee.com/news/dont-understand-the-babylon-bees-jokes-here-are-10-of-them-explained/

From the Atlantic to the Pacific, a lot of people all across the country don’t understand Babylon Bee jokes. That’s because we conservative Christians are bad at humor. We’re nowhere near as funny as leftist humorists like Samantha Bee and Jimmy Kimmel. So, to make sure you understand the headlines at The Babylon Bee, we’ve included ten classic Bee articles here along with a helpful explanation.

OK, here we go:

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that AOC (who is dumb), accidentally strangled herself tying her shoes, which is a simple task for most humans, because she is so stupid. Hope this is helpful.

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that Democrats called for flags to be flown at half-mast to grieve the death of General Soleimani. Get it? A terrorist died and Democrats were sad.

EXPLANATION: This one is a joke that NBA players were wearing special lace collars to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had recently passed away. The humor derives from the fact that they are NBA players wearing lace collars, which is humorous.

EXPLANATION: Actually, this one’s about sports, and we aren’t really into sports. So we don’t understand this one. If you get it, please explain it to us in the comments.

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that celebrities got in their yachts, sailed out west of Malibu, and spelled out “WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER” with said yachts. Because they are rich (and also stupid).

EXPLANATION: Wait a minute, this is real news! This isn’t one of ours! How’d this get in here? Wish we had thought of this one, though.

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that Bernie tested negative for president, because he is not the president. And also is a dumb socialist.

EXPLANATION: Ah, nostalgia! A joke back from when The Babylon Bee told Christian jokes. The joke here is that Joel Osteen sailed his yacht through flooded Houston to hand out copies of his book Your Best Life Now, rather than offering help to those in need. Classic!

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that a motorcyclist identified as a bicyclist and subsequently set a cycling world record. Because motorcycles are faster than bicycles.

EXPLANATION: The joke here is that a grown man identified as a six-year-old… hey, wait a minute! That’s the same joke! Get new material, Bee!

We hope you found this helpful. If you liked these jokes, preorder our new book, The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness. It is jam-packed with over two jokes!

