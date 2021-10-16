https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/heres-another-writer-fretting-about-parenthood-amid-near-universally-agreed-scientific-projections-of-planetary-doom/

This shtick is already so old. Back in 2019, we learned about BirthStrike, a U.K.-based group of birthing people who are too afraid to have children because of their fear of climate change. Rather than treat them like loons, CNN picked up on their crusade, which was endorsed by many — if you’re too afraid of climate change to have children, don’t.

The Spectator must have thought it was time for yet another piece about having children when the world is so close to becoming inhabitable.

‘Having a child is the grandest act of climate destruction I can easily commit.’ ✍️ Tom Woodmanhttps://t.co/TnRayNnNGt — The Spectator (@spectator) October 14, 2021

Tom Woodman writes:

About four years ago, my wife and I, who are both in our thirties, briefly thought we were having a baby. For the next few nights my dreams were of nuclear flashes lighting up the sky, of the earth cracking open and of waves lapping at the front door. Humans are swiftly making the planet uninhabitable. Why would we want to bring another human being into the world? I’ll admit that my climate anxiety is as melodramatic as it is severe. But polls show that I’m not alone and the figures of declining birth rates speak for themselves.

Woodman cites two reasons for his anxieties. First, bringing a child into the world just increases humanity’s climate footprint, and second, he can’t protect his child, “not even just from the severe and multifaceted effects of climate collapse, but also from the all-pervading dread that comes with the looming prospect of climate disaster, which drains every part of life and worsens by the year.”

Actually, it’s pretty easy to prevent climate change from becoming an “all-pervading dread” in your kids; don’t plant it in them.

These are so tedious.

*Yawn* — Dean Francis (@deanthespleen) October 14, 2021

He sounds like fun at parties. — Pete (@pete_mccarthy) October 14, 2021

Hilarious if it weren’t so dreadful. The good thing is that the sad people who think like this are making themselves extinct. 👍 — Iain2eyes (@Iain2eyes1) October 14, 2021

Best tell China, Africa and India! — RuffCat (@morus123) October 14, 2021

Absolutely deranged — Coopie Bastard (@CoopieBastards) October 14, 2021

Insane ramblings. — Richard Abbot (@1111Abbot) October 14, 2021

You even put the emoji in there and everything, making @SirajAHashmi‘s job too easy — John Glocke (@WhoIsJohnGlocke) October 15, 2021

Deranged bollocks from a quivering loon.

Mr Woodman’s conclusion ‘to prune oneself from the genetic tree’ is the one useful thing he is contributing to the future of mankind. — PaulF (@PaulFul01280700) October 14, 2021

People like this not having children IS better for the future of the planet. Just not for the reason he thinks. — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) October 15, 2021

If you believe this way, I heartily endorse your lack of procreation. — Bene Gesserit (Bob Jeffers, I did a thing) (@TuliusT) October 15, 2021

We don’t need liberals having kids… so it’s ok if they stop. I agree. My kids will be better off. — Tentonnetonsils (@tentonnetonsils) October 15, 2021

Just don’t have kids and have it at that … no need to virtue signal in the media about it.

Related:

Meet BirthStrike, the group too afraid to have children because of climate change https://t.co/EVoIN22cpK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

