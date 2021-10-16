https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/hillary-chelsea-visit-bill-clinton-spends-fifth-day-socal-hospital/

Photo credit: Daily Mail

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized Tuesday evening with a sepsis infection.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Hillary Clinton on Friday was spotted with her gal pal Huma leaving UCI Medical Center in Irvine, California after visiting Bill in the hospital.

Bill Clinton is now spending his fifth day in the hospital but his spox insisted Friday evening the former president is doing just fine.

Update, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/GhLT9MV6h0 — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Chelsea Clinton joined her mom Hillary and visited Bill in the ICU on Saturday.

According to CBS, Bill Clinton was disoriented and wasn’t speaking clearly when he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with an untreated urinary tract infection.

“He was disoriented, he wasn’t speaking clearly, he was nauseas, he had vomiting and they were very scared,” CBS reported on Saturday. “Literally hours later [Bill Clinton] could have died from the infection.”

It is unclear when Clinton will be released.

More from CBS:

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. It’s unclear when the 42nd president will be released. pic.twitter.com/zgWqH7KqJ3 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 16, 2021

