A woman was raped on a train in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday night as bystanders did nothing, according to police.

The rape was captured on surveillance video that showed people on the train did nothing to intervene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and the attacker, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy was arrested.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said. “It speaks to where we are in society. I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

Fox News reported:

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something.” Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said. SEPTA police waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested a man. The woman was taken to a hospital. Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records. Bernhardt said both SEPTA and Upper Darby Police are familiar with Ngoy.

