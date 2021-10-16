https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/hot-idea-president-joe-biden-could-launch-a-weekly-podcast-he-already-did/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded the media earlier this week for not doing a better job of selling President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda to the American people. The conventional wisdom among Democrats is that Biden just hasn’t gotten his message across, and people don’t understand just how great his agenda is. It couldn’t be the $3.5 trillion+ price tag that has Americans worried.

Noah Smith was thinking about FDR’s fireside chats and wondering why Biden — or ANYONE — hasn’t released a weekly podcast in which he explains what he’s doing to achieve his vision for America.

Fireside chats were FDR’s specialty! Biden could release a weekly podcast in which he explains what he’s doing to achieve his vision for America. Why hasn’t he done this? Why hasn’t ANYONE done this? https://t.co/VfPBJ8F2uo — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) October 16, 2021

the biden campaign had a short-lived podcast that lasted like six 20-minute long episodes and then just stopped with no one ever mentioning it again https://t.co/OS6eEbAyVN — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 16, 2021

Biden did have a podcast; it was called “Here’s the Deal” and was launched during his campaign to provide “a voice of clarity in uncertain times.”

Joe Biden launches podcast—“Here’s the Deal”—to provide a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.” https://t.co/YpgWwrJJXi — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 30, 2020

Oh, and then after he was elected they launched “Weekly Conversations.”

Starting in February, Biden was recording scripted conversations about policy in a series called “A Weekly Conversation,” and they were going out on the White House social every week. This stopped about 3 months ago. — Delta Burke Variant (@MumblyMagoo) October 16, 2021

For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton had (has) a podcast that we haven’t heard anything about since it launched. Maybe Biden could just revive “Here’s the Deal.” Why not?

If he takes more than 3 questions at a time his eye pops out of his head. This idea that Biden just isn’t doing *enough* is why his presidency is in freefall is uh, interesting. https://t.co/FgYgquHh64 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2021

You know Biden just isn’t lying to people enough about why cost of gas and groceries is up and now dealing with low stocked grocery store shelves. He really should just try chatting with people more. Have you been around Joe Biden for the past 30 years? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2021

Another story about black kids rubbing his legs should do the trick. — XY (@_ryan_a_j_) October 16, 2021

“the people need to see more of this cognitively impaired man” — Peter Principle (@PeterPrinciple9) October 16, 2021

Lol, does this cat understand why Joe isn’t allowed to take questions? The last thing they want is him talking more. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 16, 2021

Have you ever heard Biden speak? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 16, 2021

The crisis speaks for itself. — Andy Vakzeyn (@JeancasierN) October 16, 2021

Is it really a podcast if no one listens? — ejock (@ejock) October 16, 2021

Today, vanilla. Tomorrow, cookies and cream. Joe Biden agenda in a nutshell. — Dimitri Raitzin (@raitzin) October 16, 2021

Apparently you’ve never heard Joe Biden speak. — zugzwang8768 (@zugzwang8768) October 16, 2021

Most likely it’s because he can’t put together a coherent sentence. — Josh (@JoshWalkos) October 16, 2021

Biden doesn’t have the mental capacity for this — ryan (@imryanphllpsbro) October 16, 2021

It worked better because FDR was able to stay coherent through an entire chat. — Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) October 16, 2021

Nobody needs to hear him reading more notes that somebody else wrote. — Lia (@LiaWalters2) October 16, 2021

Brandon should definitely do this. — Florida Man Walks Into a Bar (@flcodeslinger) October 16, 2021

You think he could speak that long without having a meltdown?

Yeah, me either. — nomadswife6973 (@nomadswife6973) October 16, 2021

You are really out of touch. Podcast? That is an incredibly small audience. He should answer questions at pressers and have speeches and interviews of basic cable. It’s not complicated. — Incognitonews (@IncognitonewsNY) October 16, 2021

Podcasts. That’s the answer to push through Biden’s agenda. Podcasts.

Truth:

Biden’s presidency is essentially walk out onto a set, speak for 7-10 minutes and then disappear until tomorrow. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

Psaki and Klain handle the rest on twitter. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

It’s a little weird okay. They drive him across the street to this sound stage, he speaks for a couple minutes and then walks away. He could be giving these statements at the WH. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

Related:

There are two versions of the ‘angry Biden’ video to choose from — The real one, or the apparently doctored even angrier version https://t.co/9ZGNLsBhsv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

