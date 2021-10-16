https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/spreading-boeing-employees-protest-companys-vaccine-mandate/

Boeing announced that they will require their employees to be vaccinated.

The deadline for proof of vaccination is December 8th.

That is the same day that Biden’s vaccine mandate on government contractors takes effect.

Gizmodo reported:

Boeing will require all 125,000 of its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against covid-19, according to a new statement from the company and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Boeing employees will need to show proof of vaccination by December 8, when President Joe Biden’s executive order for vaccine requirements at government contractors takes effect. President Biden’s executive order for vaccine mandates requires all government contractors to get their employees vaccinated against covid-19 by December, though people are able to claim medical and religious exemptions. Businesses with more than 100 employees also need to have employees vaccinated, but anyone who refuses can opt instead for regular covid-19 testing. As the Wall Street Journal notes, government contractors must get their employees vaccinated and there is no option for workers to just get regular testing for covid-19, like employers with more than 100 employees.

Some Boeing employees were having none of it.

They gathered outside of the company’s Renton and Everett locations in protest of the vaccine mandate.

Komonews reported:

Around 100 Boeing machinists gathered outside Boeing Friday to protest the company’s vaccine mandate. The protests were held outside of the company’s Renton and Everett locations. As a federal contractor, Boeing says all of its U.S. workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or risk losing termination.

WATCH:

WATCH: Hundreds of Boeing workers in Washington state protest the company’s vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/MhecgvuBpU — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 15, 2021

