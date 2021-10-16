https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/577046-jan-6-rally-supporter-gives-150k-to-gop-ags

A supporter of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump criticizes Justice for restoring McCabe’s benefits Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted Hillicon Valley — Presented by LookingGlass — Hackers are making big money MORE who also gave money for the rally he spoke at on Jan. 6 has donated $150,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association’s (RAGA) nonprofit arm, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, who gave $300,000 for the rally backed by Women for American First where Trump spoke just before a mob attacked the Capitol, is the daughter of Publix grocery store chain founder George W. Jenkins.

The Post reported that she gave the $150,000 on Dec. 29 to RAGA’s nonprofit Rule of Law Defense Fund. The nonprofit funded a robocall on the afternoon of the rally telling supporters to “call on Congress to stop the steal,” the Post noted.

Since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which delayed Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results, Trump has continued to make false claims that widespread fraud led to his defeat in last year’s presidential election.

GOP officials in states around the country have also taken steps to change voting laws, while Trump has raised pressure on Republicans to look at the election results in their states.

Women for America First secured the permit to hold the Jan. 6 rally where Trump spoke ahead of the riot. Trump was impeached by the House over his actions, though the Senate did not convict him. Members of Women for America First have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, according to the Post.

“We have many questions about coordination and funding, and we are actively seeking records and testimony that will answer those questions,” committee spokesman Tim Mulvey told the Post. “Many witnesses are already engaging with the committee, and we expect cooperation to help us get the answers we’re seeking.”

Fancelli did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment, and it is unclear if she was aware that the Rule of Law Defense Fund issued the robocall, the news outlet reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Fancelli has previously pushed back on having any role in supporting the violence that occurred at the Capitol in January. “I am a proud conservative and have real concerns associated with election integrity, yet I would never support any violence, particularly the tragic and horrific events that unfolded on January 6th,” she told the outlet at the time.

