https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/january-6th-political-prisoner-reveals-all-about-torture-in-shocking-tell-all-interview/

Couy Griffin is one of the thousands of Americans who traveled to the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6 to show his support for President Donald Trump. He claims that he never even set foot inside the Capitol building and instead only walked onto the steps and used a megaphone to pray for the people who were there.

That was it.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

“So imagine Couy’s surprise when he returns to his hotel in Roanoke, Virginia, turns on the TV, and finds that spineless wretch Judge Jeanine Pirro calling Trump supporters terrorists and saying they murdered a police officer,” our very own Stew Peters said during his show on Thursday. “That’s a claim that every news outlet repeated for weeks on end, by the way, that turns out to be completely false.”

Two weeks later, Griffin went back to Washington D.C. to check out the inauguration of Joe Biden. When he got there, the FBI arrested him for “knowingly entering an unauthorized zone, with the willful intent to disrupt certification of the election.” Of course, none of this was true, but Griffin was still imprisoned for weeks with all the other political prisoners, and he’s now opening up about the “torture” that he endured there.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

“The first nine days, I was in 24 hour-a-day solitary confinement. They didn’t let me take a shower,” Griffin recalled. “They didn’t let me use the phone. It was the most mentally torturous place I have ever been in my life. After nine days, On day 10, I was finally able to use the phone to speak to my attorney.”

“And then I was held for another 11 days, a total of three weeks, in 23 hour a day lockdown,” he continued. “And the conditions in that place too, are as hard to put into words as solitary lockdown there. You have to experience it to understand just how oppressive that place is. I mean, the guards, the guards in that place have been told by the fake media that all of Trump’s supporters are racist.”

“So if you have been fed all of this, and then all of a sudden you have all these Trump supporters come into your care, and you’ve been told that they’re all racist, and you happen to be black…how do you think that you’re going to respond to that?” Griffin added. “The jail guards, as you said, were wearing masks that said ‘Black Lives Matters’ on them. They keep the TV up at night. They wake you up in the middle of it was just, it was a political prison.”

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

Griffin went on to say that Republican politicians are “weak” and need to do more to help the Trump-supporting political prisoners that are currently being held in Washington D.C. Find out more about the horrors that are happening to these prisoners by watching Griffin’s full interview here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

