(Reuters) – A non-profit ethics watchdog on Friday called for a probe into whether Jen Psaki violated federal law with an endorsement from the White House podium of a Democrat candidate for governor in Virginia.

CREW said it filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), asking that it investigate whether Psaki violated the Hatch Act by advocating for the election of Terry McAuliffe.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Psaki said: “We’re going to do everything we can to help former Governor McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.” CREW said it appeared Psaki used her official authority or influence to affect the results of the election.

“OSC should commence an immediate investigation into the conduct described in this letter and take any appropriate disciplinary action against Ms. Psaki,” the complaint read.

During the Trump administration, CREW logged complaints against multiple White House officials. One complaint against Kellyanne Conway led to an OSC recommendation that she be removed from federal service.

Asked about the complaint in an interview with CNN on Friday, Psaki said she would be more careful next time. “Words certainly matter,” she said.