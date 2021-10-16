https://americanlookout.com/report-joe-biden-has-not-held-a-press-conference-in-over-90-days/

The last time Joe Biden held a press conference was in July. It’s now mid-October, meaning that it has been over 90 days since he last stood at the podium and took questions from reporters.

It is just like when he was campaigning last year, but now instead of hiding in his basement, he is hiding in the White House.

The most amazing thing is that the media puts up with it.

Breitbart News reports:

RNC: Joe Biden Has Not Held a Press Conference Since July—92 Days Ago

President Joe Biden has not held a press conference since July 15, the Republican National Committee’s research team stated Thursday. As of Friday, it has reportedly been 92 days since Biden held his last press conference.

The delay in holding a press conference comes as polling the last two months reveals American workers and families believe the president does not possess enough “mental soundness” to be president.

A Quinnipiac University poll on October 6 revealed 42 percent of nationwide adults believe “Biden and his administration are not competent.” Among independent respondents, 62 percent said Biden and his administration are not competent, while only 35 percent believe he is competent.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Imagine the media’s reaction if this was Trump.

58 DAYS since Biden had an interview. 92 DAYS since Biden held a press conference. Joe Biden needs to stop hiding! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2021

Joe Biden hasn’t held a press conference since July 15—92 days ago. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

This just adds to the perception that Biden isn’t up for the job of president.

He is going to struggle with that image as long as he keeps hiding.

