Hollywood “washed up” actor Jussie Smollett was let off by the corrupt Cook County State’s Attorney’s office in 2019r after he staged a vicious, ridiculous stunt to smear Trump supporters as homophobic, racists in a late-night planned and rehearsed stunt.

Smollett, also referred to as French actor Juicy Smolliet, was later re-charged with six counts related to the alleged hate hoax in February 2020.

In April 2019 Chicago authorities released text messages from corrupt State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The messages revealed that Kim Foxx continued to intervene in the case in support of Smollett even after she recused herself.

Kim Foxx is a Soros-funded lawless radical who still manages the second largest prosecutor’s office in the United States.

Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar posted the messages by Kim Foxx on his Twitter feed .

Texts messages from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to staff about two weeks before charges were dropped on Jussie Smollett. Refers to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.” Texts obtained through FOIA request. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KWPKQzLQ8h — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 16, 2019

It is clear that Kim Foxx lied about her interference in the Jussie Smollett case.

Charges were dropped against Smollett for his expensive stunt earlier but the Hollywood actor will be back in court in November.

There is still an inkling of justice left in Chicago after all.

The Daily Mail reported:

A judge has denied Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s last ditch attempt to dismiss his criminal case for allegedly lying to police when he reported that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack, and a date has been set for trial. Smollett, 39, had told police that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019, where he was filming Empire. He was charged weeks later with filing a false police report, after investigators concluded that he staged the attack and paid two brothers to carry it out because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career. But Judge James Linn noted that Smollett’s case now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge, an arrangement that he would not upset. The men accused of helping orchestrate the attack were identified as Abel and Ola Osundairo. The pair were detained and questioned by police on February 13, 2019. They were later released on February 19. Smollett allegedly agreed to pay them $3,500 to stage the attack. Ola Osundairo is a personal trainer who appeared in an episode of Empire. Smollet and Ola reportedly became friendly and traded ‘workout tips’ via text message. On February 20, Smollett was arrested and accused of lying to the police.

