Smollett criminal trial is moving forward

A judge on Friday denied a last-ditch effort to dismiss a criminal case against actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January 2019.

An attorney for the actor said Smollett’s rights were being violated since he had already performed community service and given up a $10,000 bond under a deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop charges.

“A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle,” attorney Nenye Uche said. But Judge James Linn noted that Smollett’s case now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge.

Jury selection in Smollett’s trial is set to begin Nov. 29.