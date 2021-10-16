https://www.oann.com/lebanons-judicial-council-will-meet-with-beirut-blast-probe-judge-on-tuesday-lbci-tv-on-twitter/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lebanons-judicial-council-will-meet-with-beirut-blast-probe-judge-on-tuesday-lbci-tv-on-twitter



FILE PHOTO: A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year’s Beirut port blast, in Beirut, Lebanon July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir FILE PHOTO: A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year’s Beirut port blast, in Beirut, Lebanon July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

October 16, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon’s higher judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar on Tuesday to listen to his opinion on the course of the investigation, LBCI TV said in a tweet on Saturday.

The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah saying Bitar was biased and politicized.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Mark Potter)

