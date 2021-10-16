https://noqreport.com/2021/10/16/lord-of-the-woke-amazon-tolkien-series-to-feature-multicultural-hobbits-strong-female-characters/

Promotional material for the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ inspired TV show produced for Amazon’s Prime service suggests there’s a strong possibility the program has adopted a left-wing bent, with one actor cast in the series promising “multicultural” Hobbits and “strong female characters.”

Far-left actor Lenny Henry revealed he had been cast to play a “ multicultural ” Hobbit in the show, further promising that “strong female presence” and “female heroes.”

“ It’s about the early days of the Shire and of Tolkien’s environment, so we’re an indigenous population of Harfoots, we’re hobbits but we’re called Harfoots. We’re multi-cultural, we’re a tribe not a race, so there are Black, Asian and brown, even Maori types within it .”

It’s not really a big deal that a black actor has been cast to play a hobbit- some of whom had been described as darker of complexion by Tolkien himself- but using the decisively left-wing word “multicultural” to describe hobbits raises some questionable political concerns about the series’ creative vision.

Tolkien had described Middle-Earth itself as a mythological prehistory of Europe itself, with its characters thus understood in generally European and Germanic terms. There’s not really compelling reasons that the show can’t include characters […]