Why the Army thinks a French Manicure is an “obnoxious” color compared to the civilian world which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me. But I have to be in uniform tomorrow, so here we are. It looked nice while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/GOxjDHbROR
— Maj. Gen. Jo Clyborne (@joclyborne) October 15, 2021
U.S. Military brass frets over manicures while North Korean soldiers conduct drills for Kim Jong.
Power of army 🪖 of North Korea pic.twitter.com/acdSQJqAz0
— قراءات عسكريه (@read_military) October 13, 2021