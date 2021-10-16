http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tj3G8QrjL8A/Marine-s-court-martial-highlights-the-military-16537739.php
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – When a Marine officer who repeatedly disrespected senior officials in videos he posted online about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan took the stand in a military courtroom here Thursday, there were two versions of the man on trial.
First, there was Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a combat veteran who, in defiance of tradition and direct orders, took to social media repeatedly to call out senior U.S. officials for their handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. This Scheller acknowledged that if he was going to call out others, he had to be held accountable for his own actions – willfully flouting military discipline.