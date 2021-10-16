http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g03yHs7WBm8/

On Saturday’s edition of Newsmax TV’s “The Count,” Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was absurdly “indignant” that people thinking someone in charge of running a government agency shouldn’t be taking two months off during a crisis.

Marlow added that in a responsible media environment, Buttigieg would be “brought out in front of them on a constant basis until he’s able to mount some sort of a reasonable explanation for what’s going on.”

“He hid that he was on paternity leave, and obviously, a crisis like this builds,” Marlow said. “It doesn’t happen all at once, and then he was indignant that he was getting criticized for taking such a long paternity leave, which was absurd. He made it seem like conservatives are now, all of a sudden, anti-family. Because we thought, in the middle of a crisis, you shouldn’t be taking two months off when you’re running a bureaucratic agency.”

