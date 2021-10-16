https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/16/mary-katharine-ham-puts-cnn-on-blast-for-dishonest-coverage-on-rogans-use-of-ivermectin-1149538/

Powered by

CNN political commentator Mary Katharine Ham defended wildly popular podcast host Joe Rogan’s use of ivermectin for treating COVID after he contracted the virus and accused her own network of being “dishonest” in its coverage.

Rogan took on CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his show “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week over the network’s false claims that he took “horse dewormer” instead of the version of ivermectin intended for human consumption. It was prescribed by a doctor. Rogan backed Gupta into a corner and forced him to admit that CNN talking heads should not have made that claim.

Ham responded Friday on Twitter to Dr. Rob Davidson, a frequent guest on CNN, who claimed that Rogan “pulled a ‘gotcha’” on Gupta on the issue.

“Rogan is right that it’s dishonest to say he took horse dewormer when he did not,” Ham tweeted concerning the issue. She did not mention CNN directly in the tweet but it seemed clear who she was referring to. “It was irresistible to dunk on him for a lot of people, so they went with that instead of sticking to ‘hey, this anti-parasitic isn’t recommended for COVID treatment,’ which would’ve been credible.”

Rogan is right that it’s dishonest to say he took horse dewormer when he did not. It was irresistible to dunk on him for a lot of people, so they went with that instead of sticking to “hey, this anti-parasitic isn’t recommended for COVID treatment,” which would’ve been credible. https://t.co/tF2tIuHyPD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 15, 2021

She further responded to The Federalist political editor John Daniel Davidson who remarked on Twitter, “Well, it WAS recommended by Rogan’s doctor, so that also wouldn’t be credible. And it’s not like Rogan’s doc is the only one in the country recommending Ivermectin off-label. The MOST they could have said, credibly, is that the CDC doesn’t recommend it.”

“Agreed, I’m not looking to explicate the entire Ivermectin fight in one tweet. That was shorthand for a pronouncement that would have been more suitable than ‘he’s taking horse dewormer,’ which is just straight, well, horses—. I’m happy for folks to take it safely & half expect there may end up being better data later on,” she asserted.

Agreed, I’m not looking to explicate the entire Ivermectin fight in one tweet. That was shorthand for a pronouncement that would have been more suitable than “he’s taking horse dewormer,” which is just straight, well, horseshit. I’m happy for folks to take it safely & half expect — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 15, 2021

Rogan pinned Gupta during his interview this week over CNN’s coverage of his battle with COVID and his use of ivermectin.

“Does it bother you that the network you work for out and out lied, just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” Rogan accusingly asked Gupta.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta replied.

“Why did they do that?” Rogan queried him.

“I don’t know,” Gupta awkwardly answered.

“You didn’t ask? You’re the medical guy over there!” Rogan exclaimed.

“I didn’t ask,” Gupta admitted. “I should’ve asked before coming on this podcast.”

(Video Credit: The Joe Rogan Experience)

The exchange went viral on social media and exploded in the media.

Conservatives were thrilled with Rogan’s interview and decried CNN for their slanted and dishonest coverage of Rogan’s use of the drug.

Gupta is being dragged all over the place for trying to spin the interview as being less disastrous than it was for him. He’s also being called out for not correcting CNN host Don Lemon who doubled down on the “horse dewormer” claim and denied the network lied.

Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald defended Rogan, writing: “There is zero ambiguity they lied about Joe Rogan.”

“CNN and @DonLemon are pathetic,” he tweeted.

“They told viewers he took horse dewormer: a 100% lie. He took the human version of ivermectin prescribed by his medical doctor,” Greenwald tweeted on Thursday. “But as I said, lying is not frowned upon at CNN: it’s encouraged.”

CNN and @DonLemon are pathetic. There is zero ambiguity they lied about Joe Rogan. They told viewers he took horse dewormer: a 100% lie. He took the human version of ivermectin prescribed by his medical doctor. But as I said, lying is not frowned upon at CNN: it’s encouraged. https://t.co/XIkYGx8UWX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

“It’s true that ivermectin is not approved for treatment of COVID. That has nothing with the lie CNN told. They said Rogan took horse dewormer. He didn’t. And CNN and Don Lemon are such little people, with so little integrity, they can’t admit they lied,” Greenwald angrily remarked.

It’s true that ivermectin is not approved for treatment of COVID. That has nothing with the lie CNN told. They said Rogan took horse dewormer. He didn’t. And CNN and Don Lemon are such little people, with so little integrity, they can’t admit they lied. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

see all) Latest posts by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

