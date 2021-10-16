https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616bbbe02817c57bc71d2e41
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA – A Washington State Trooper has sent a clear message as to how he feels over losing his job because of Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine…
Children were among up to 17 American Christian missionaries and their relatives kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, the New York Times first reported.Details: The missionaries had just left an …
Covid mandates are only for the rubes. Joe and Jill Biden celebrated date night at Fiola Mare in Georgetown Saturday evening. Biden walked through the posh DC restaurant without a mask, violating DC’s…
If Chris Taylor could do it all over, he would’ve stopped at second base on Cody Bellinger’s ninth-inning single. “As I was rounding second, I saw (right fielder Joc Pederson) get the ball sooner tha…
Kamala Harris recorded a video to be played at over 300 Black churches across Virginia urging worshipers to vote for Democrat gubernatorial candidate former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is caught in …