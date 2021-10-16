https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/pentagon-offers-unspecified-condolence-payments-to-families-of-those-killed-in-afghan-drone-strike/

Serious question here because we honestly don’t know the answer — did President Joe Biden ever comment on that drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children? We think the buck on that one stopped with CENTCOM’s Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who took “full responsibility” for the strike that had been said to have taken out a high-value ISIS-K target who had a car packed with explosives … it was the secondary explosion that killed all those children. But it turns out those explosives were water jugs.

Axios is reporting that “the U.S. offered the payments in a virtual meeting on Thursday between Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Steven Kwon, the founder and president of Nutrition & Education International, a nonprofit focused on women in children in Afghanistan that had employed [Zemari] Ahmadi before he was killed.”

The Pentagon has offered unspecified payments as a condolence to the families of 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, who were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul.https://t.co/8jPHijsZJR — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2021

“The deaths … led to calls for accountability,” but as far as we know, no one’s been held accountable.

That was like four or five days ago. C’mon man. — Flyer (@bama_flyer) October 16, 2021

Oh so we’re paying the families of “high value targets” — Jim Dandy (@JimDandyMD) October 16, 2021

Knew this was shit the moment the didn’t name the high value target. — Tired of Virus (@nightwing003) October 16, 2021

Hey sorry we blew all your kids to hell, here’s a few bucks. — ScottJoseph (@SJH072163) October 16, 2021

Sorry for killing your family and calling them terrorists in death. Here’s some cash.. now go away — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) October 16, 2021

Why? Fat Milley declared this to be a “righteous strike.” Since it has now proven to have been a catastrophic error that caused the deaths of 10 innocents, why hasn’t that fat, incompetent slug Milley been fired? — Elizabeth Costa 🇺🇸 (@lizzycosta8) October 16, 2021

Nobody resigns. Nobody apologizes, but hey they’ll pay these people a few thousand dollars to just make it go away — Big_A (@asomer) October 16, 2021

Have we killed the people responsible for killing our soldiers? We were told they were dead but they lied. — jim lythgoe (@jhlythgoe) October 16, 2021

Remember when Biden said those responsible for the bombing that killed our service members in Kabul would pay? Does anyone think that’s really going to happen? And why doesn’t Axios-or any news outlet-interview an American who was evacuated during the month of August? 🤔 — 🇺🇸Free-Range Haggis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) October 16, 2021

Biden also said those Border Patrol agents photographed whipping Haitian migrants would pay for what they did … wonder what happened to them?

How are those Americans still stranded in Afghanistan doing, @PentagonPresSec ???? — Coby Jay 42 (@CobyJayJr42) October 16, 2021

Now do the families of the Marines and citizens that Biden got needlessly killed — Kevin (@KevinG2k20) October 16, 2021

If this happened during Trump, a picture of Trump would have accompanied this article. Let’s have one of Biden walking away from the podium. — Gentleman Roadie (@GentlemanRoadie) October 16, 2021

