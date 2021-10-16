https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/president-trump-wants-former-us-representative-sean-duffy-run-wisconsin-governor/

President Trump indicated today that he would like former US Representative Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin Governor.

Former US Representative from Wisconsin, Sean Duffy, is President Trump’s pick to run for the Republican candidate for governor in the state of Wisconsin in 2022.

Newsmax reported that the President shared the following statement today.

Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Saturday: TRENDING: China Tests New Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Missile That Circled Entire Globe at Low-Orbit – US Military Officials Stunned “Working hard to get very popular and capable former congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for governor. He would be fantastic! A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people. Run Sean, Run! (A little spin-off on the great Herschel Walker.)” Duffy, 50, served in the House for four terms before deciding to resign in 2019.

Duffy and his wife Rachel have nine children. They were married in 1999. Many know Ms. Duffy for her work on Fox and Friends in the mornings and weekends.

Representative Duffy would be a great Wisconsin governor.

