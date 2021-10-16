https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/priorities-media-scrutinize-satellite-photos-to-sound-alarm-about-trumps-golf-course-in-scotland/

President Biden and his administration have overseen a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, created a mess at the border, there’s high inflation and a supply chain crisis, shelves are increasingly empty, the virus hasn’t been “shut down” as promised, and so much more.

Meanwhile…

There’s the media’s “priorities” in a nutshell.

Maybe the media could commission a satellite company for something else:

Great idea!

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on.

