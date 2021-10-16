https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/priorities-media-scrutinize-satellite-photos-to-sound-alarm-about-trumps-golf-course-in-scotland/

President Biden and his administration have overseen a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, created a mess at the border, there’s high inflation and a supply chain crisis, shelves are increasingly empty, the virus hasn’t been “shut down” as promised, and so much more.

Meanwhile…

New satellite photos allegedly show Trump’s destruction of sensitive sand dunes despite promises to preserve them https://t.co/64b5ubkdUq pic.twitter.com/MSitwpeTy2 — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2021

Satellite pics show how Trump wrecked sensitive sand dune system in Scotland to build luxury golf course.https://t.co/98V688Xzps pic.twitter.com/iIhVIeltDS — Business Insider SA🇿🇦 (@BISouthAfrica) October 16, 2021

There’s the media’s “priorities” in a nutshell.

The current President of The United States ignored warnings from the Pentagon and approved a drone purchase from a Chinese company suspected of loading their products with espionage technology. Meanwhile in the American press, Trump adjusted a sand trap. https://t.co/6Hj3YtAjUP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 16, 2021

The Hill publishes outrage piece about Scottish sand — Razor (@hale_razor) October 16, 2021

Maybe the media could commission a satellite company for something else:

Maybe they can use that satellite tech to count all the ships waiting at the ports around LA. — Tim Johnson (@td_johnson) October 16, 2021

Great idea!

oh you totally got him — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2021

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/7JVcbPGQRU — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 16, 2021

This is a complete joke! We have a border crisis, inflation on the rise, the ports are backed up, and I could go on, but you are worried about this?! Tell your boss we know who is paying them and who is pulling the strings… — Jim Arce (@archer2025) October 16, 2021

Oh no not the *checks notes* desert. https://t.co/w2rHAdUy5r — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 16, 2021

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on.

