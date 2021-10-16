https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/protesters-drown-jill-bidens-campaign-speech-democrat-terry-mcauliffe-video/

Far-left protesters interrupted Jill Biden Friday evening while she was stumping for Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Protesters began shouting as Jill Biden said she “loves the energy” of the crowd.

‘ResistLine3 water protectors’ who oppose the proposed pipeline from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin showed up to McAuliffe’s rally and shouted over Jill Biden.

“Stop line 3! Stop line 3!” the protesters chanted.

TRENDING: Subway Worker Films Himself Walking through Food, Drinking from Bottles for Sale, Putting Tomato Slices on Toilet Rim Before Making Sandwiches (VIDEO)

The protesters repeatedly interrupted Jill Biden as she tried to speak over them: “You can’t drink oil! Keep it in the soil!”

VIDEO:

HUGE UPDATE: water protectors just confronted First Lady Jill Biden, demanding she oppose the Line 3 pipeline. As a teacher, she prepares young people for their future. But as a leader in the Biden Administration, she’s complicit in preventing us from having one. #StopLine3 pic.twitter.com/TvWjheNumn — Resist Line 3 (@ResistLine3) October 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

