Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a “role model” for going on two months of paid paternity leave while there’s an ongoing supply chain crisis.

Richard Grenell has some questions about all this:

. @PeteButtigieg is doubling down on secretly taking 2 months off as Secretary of Transportation during a crisis – and not announcing who was in charge while he’s absent – and then attacking people who question his decision as homophobic. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2021

It’s shameful that the same media who failed to notice a Cabinet Secretary wasn’t around for 2 months allows @PeteButtigieg to get away with his lack of transparency. Who was in charge? Why the silence? Why take off 2 months during a crisis? His job isn’t a normal job. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 16, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha would also like some answers:

The questions to ask Transportation Secretary Buttigieg are quite simple: How many ports in California or Georgia or New Jersey have you visited? How many port operators and trucking executives have you met with in person? Who served as acting director during your extended leave? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2021

That’s some important Cabinet post when you can disappear and it took the media a few weeks to notice.

The best part is he was gone for so long and no one noticed or cared, probably cause is job is insignificant — Damnatio Memoriae (@Leakjr) October 16, 2021

It just confirms to me that cabinet positions aren’t real jobs, they are just payback for support during the campaign. — TheSuz (@cnurenasue) October 16, 2021

The entire Biden regime is on leave. https://t.co/H77twEvzWh — James Crilley (@jccrilley1) October 16, 2021

