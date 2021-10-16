https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-puts-over-180-unvaccinated-first-responders-on-leave-amid-rising-crime_4051925.html

More than 180 first responders in the fire, police, and sheriff’s departments in San Francisco were put on leave amid a rise in some crimes in the city.

San Francisco set a deadline of midnight Oct. 13 for first responders and other city employees to be vaccinated. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Oct. 14 that more than 180 city employees, including firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies remained unvaccinated as the deadline passed, and the city was going to put them on paid leave before they may have their employment terminated.

Specifically, 76 sworn police officers and 32 non-sworn employees of the police department remain unvaccinated, out of 2832 employees, 2113 of which are officers. The Sheriff’s Department said that 39 sheriff’s deputies out of 1,014 staff were not fully vaccinated. The Fire Department saw 35 employees out of 1,738 who opted to not yet take the vaccine.

City officials have said they were prepared to shift staffing and continue to provide critical services.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Human Resources told the outlet that the city issued its vaccination policy to “protect the health and safety of members of the public as well as employees,” adding that COVID-19 deaths “includes employees of the city and county of San Francisco.”

It said that those who are still not vaccinated will be sent notices that they can no longer report to work. The unvaccinated employees will be on unpaid leave before they each face a hearing where they have a chance to appeal, after which they will be fired if their appeal is denied.

The city has received about 800 requests for medical or religious exemptions from city workers, which it is still reviewing.

Crime data from the San Francisco Police Department showed an overall increase in total crime of 4.6 percent. While some categories of crime such as rape and robbery have reduced from the previous year—by 13.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively—other categories have seen a marked increase, including homicide and human trafficking.

Homicide has risen by 12.8 percent and human trafficking has risen by 20 percent. Arson and assault have increased by 9.3 and 9.2 percent, and larceny theft increased by 7.8 percent.

