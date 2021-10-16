https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/something-strange-happened-in-pima-county/
The Pima County Fish Tail
President Trump outperformed Republicans 3% on mail-in ballots
Biden underperformed Democrats 3% on mail-in ballots
BUT when mail-in ballots started flooding in at over 92%, 20% HIGHER than average, suddenly Biden starts outperforming Trump
Dr. Shiva discusses the Pima County Fish Tail.
Statement from President Trump…
MORE:
Pima County, AZ had mail-in ballot return rates of OVER 100%!
40 precincts had mail-in ballot returns OVER 97% — totally impossible
Of course this is where Biden “outperformed.” When the rates are normal, Trump beats GOP rates by 3%, Biden trails Dem rates by 3% pic.twitter.com/fSbhzNwCFB
“They overplayed their hand, and got caught. Two precincts in Pima had over 100% turnout for mail-in ballots — which is impossible — and 40 precincts had over 97% returned…”
“Turnout rates of 99% and 100% is what you get in a Third World Country, and that’s what we’re becoming (look at crime, the Border, Afghanistan, food prices, energy prices, and the empty store shelves, etc.), unless this is fixed immediately!” – President Donald J. Trump
