https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/steve-bannon-invites-gateway-pundits-jim-hoft-share-exciting-news-website-video/

The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft went on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Friday evening.

The two talked about the far left mob’s “insurrection” at the Interior Department this week.

Steve Bannon then congratulated The Gateway Pundit for another record year. We broke our previous website traffic record in September this year. And we still have three months to go!

The Gateway Pundit has over 725 million page views this year despite being banned, censored by the tech giants. We lost our Twitter account earlier this year, Facebook has shadowbanned our content since 2017 after Trump’s first election win, and Google eliminates our content from its search feature. Despite this we continue to gain traffic and readers year after year!

in fact, The Gateway Pundit is now one of the top 200 websites in the country — despite the constant attacks and censorship.

Thank you to Steve Bannon for his continued support and kind words.

Thank you to ALL of our excellent writers and team members.

And thank you to all of our readers!

