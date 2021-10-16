https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/10/teacher-in-training-launches-lawsuit-alleging-he-was-dropped-for-being-a-trump-supporting-republican/

Frankly, this claim is very easy to believe. Higher education has shown itself to be an incredibly anti-Trump industry.

The College Fix reports:

Teaching while pro-Trump: Educator in training alleges political views led to his firing

A former master’s student has sued the University of San Diego, alleging that his removal from its master’s program is due, at least in part, to political bias.

Nicholas Ratekin began studying for a master’s degree in education at the private, Catholic University of San Diego in 2017. Ratekin reportedly had a 3.7 GPA in the program and attended USD on an academic scholarship.

Ratekin, who had been a successful water polo coach at Canyon Crest Academy since 2016, began student teaching at the academy in 2017 as part of his master’s program, according to the lawsuit.

But Ratekin soon became the target of harassment from multiple educators there over his political beliefs, alleges the lawsuit, which does not describe or spell out his views.

However, a column posted on San Diego News Desk, a website funded by the Republican Party of San Diego County, claims “Nick was on his way to a promising career until word broke out that he was a Republican,” noting Ratekin did not talk of his political views in the classroom but apparently had a “Keep America Great” bumper sticker.

For this, he was allegedly told being a Trump supporter is “inappropriate” and “deplorable.”